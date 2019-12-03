In a quiet night overall, the reality show pulled in the biggest audience for a non-news or current affairs program.

(Image: 10Play)

Nine’s night as the second test ended early and robbed Seven of the highly watched evening session of the pink ball test from Adelaide. Ten’s Amazing Race ends this evening -- its second-last episode gathered a solid 821,000 last night and was the most watched non-news or current affairs program.

The second part of the ABC’s Silent No More had 532,000 viewers nationally, down from 650,000 for the first episode a week ago.