Crikey speaks to journalist and author Jodi Kantor, who helped break the Harvey Weinstein accusations, about what has changed since the beginning of the Me Too movement.

Two years after Washington Post journalists Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward published the Watergate stories which lead to the downfall of US president Richard Nixon, they published a book about the reporting process called All the President’s Men. It later became a blockbuster movie of the same name.

For fans of investigative journalism, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey’s book She Said -- about breaking the sexual harassment stories that re-ignited the Me Too movement -- is similarly engrossing. It recounts the painstaking, often frustrating process of finding witnesses of misconduct, persuading them to talk, and then building a complicated paper trail of statements and legal agreements to prove the facts of the story.