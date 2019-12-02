Two years after Washington Post journalists Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward published the Watergate stories which lead to the downfall of US president Richard Nixon, they published a book about the reporting process called All the President’s Men. It later became a blockbuster movie of the same name.
For fans of investigative journalism, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey’s book She Said -- about breaking the sexual harassment stories that re-ignited the Me Too movement -- is similarly engrossing. It recounts the painstaking, often frustrating process of finding witnesses of misconduct, persuading them to talk, and then building a complicated paper trail of statements and legal agreements to prove the facts of the story.
