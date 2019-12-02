A "Cup O' Jo" mug featuring Jo Biden's smiling face.
No separation between merch and state
Sales from political merchandise are raking in millions for presidential candidates like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and, of course, Donald Trump.
Sales from political merchandise are raking in millions for presidential candidates like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and, of course, Donald Trump.
A "Cup O' Jo" mug featuring Jo Biden's smiling face.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.