Nine pushed Jenny Morrison's status as an 'unlikely fashion influencer', but it seems there might be more to the story.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Following what was arguably Scott Morrison’s worst ever week as prime minister, it was charitable of Nine to dedicate roughly one third of The Sun-Herald's front page to first lady Jenny Morrison's fashion choices.

Filled with praise for “natural and authentic” decisions such as wearing the same outfit twice, the story -- from journalist Annie Brown -- claims Jenny’s fondness of labels Ginger & Smart and Carla Zampatti at diplomatic events has helped ship dresses. G&S co-founder Genevieve Smart and Zampatti both had glowing words for Morrison.