uber
Uber’s future in London is under question for the second time in recent years after the city’s transport regulator deemed it to not be “fit and proper” and stripped the ridesharing company of its licence

Transport for London (TfL) found that it was easy for drivers to deceive Uber’s registration system. As a result, customers have had over 14,000 trips with unregistered drivers who faked their identity. 