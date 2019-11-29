Worldwide legal battles, shifting policies and unclear definitions mean that Uber's future is far from certain anywhere in the world.

(Image: Getty)

Uber’s future in London is under question for the second time in recent years after the city’s transport regulator deemed it to not be “fit and proper” and stripped the ridesharing company of its licence.

Transport for London (TfL) found that it was easy for drivers to deceive Uber’s registration system. As a result, customers have had over 14,000 trips with unregistered drivers who faked their identity.