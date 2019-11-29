Crickets all round in ratings last night – but for The Front Bar this was a good thing

The Front Bar (Image: Channel 7)

Another woeful night, only broken by the second and final edition of The Front Bar’s venture into cricket for Seven -- 523,000 which was second and then first in the timeslot. Last week the show had 572,000 for the debut ep, so not a bad performance. And that was the night. Nine won from Seven and the ABC, with Ten again a distant 4th.

In regional markets Seven’s 6pm News led with 448,000, then Seven News/Today Tonight with 447,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 294,000, Better Homes and Gardens with 280,000 and A Current Affair with 274,000.