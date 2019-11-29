The House of Representatives economics committee has been caught up in a massive breach of privacy, having accidentally published the filled-out witness forms -- including emails and phone numbers -- of members from the federal banking watchdog set to appear before the committee next week.
Parliamentary committee commits massive privacy breach
In the words of the committee secretariat: 'Oh, CRIKEY!'
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.