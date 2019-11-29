Even the Friday afternoon news vacuum wasn't enough to quash the $3.6 million defamation judgment.

(Image: Nine Entertainment)

As Friday arvo comes on, it's time for the end-of-the-week news drop, something to be buried in the drinking season. But can anything top last week's, when a $3.6 million judgment against Nein was announced, for its wholly false story accusing the Wagner farming family of lethal negligence in the Queensland floods?

Of course, mirabile dictu, turns out it wasn't all against Nein. It was $2.4 million against them, and $1.2 million against Nick Cater, director of the Menzies Research Centre, former News Corp executive editor, and author of the now ironically titled The Lucky Culture. It's a sizzler of a judgment: Cater was a talking head on the Nein show, and outside of the News Corp orbit, so financially unprotected by both presumably.