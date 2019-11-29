The hypocrisy is staggering as Australia faces one of the biggest rorts it has ever known.

(Image: Unsplash/Andrea Ang)

Last week, one of the top bureaucrats in the WA Department of Communities, Paul Whyte, was arrested and charged with two counts of corruption. Initially, it was alleged that he had embezzled $2.5 million since 2016 via fake invoices to shell companies. As of today, the figure has grown to $40 million, over more than a decade. That would make it the biggest public rort since WA Inc and one of the largest Australia has ever known.