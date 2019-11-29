The police investigation into Energy Minister and one-man calamity industry Angus Taylor's office, for sharing an allegedly forged document with the media to attack a political opponent, has dominated the week's news.
Chris Kenny has an interesting defence for Angus Taylor
The political commentator reckons the forged document scandal is just too ridiculous to be a serious attempt at a crime.
