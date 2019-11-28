In Donald Trump Jr's Triggered: How the Left thrives on hate and wants to silence us, we see the depressingly plausible prospect of a second Trump in the White House.

During the 2016 election campaign, Donald Trump promised his supporters that, under his administration, they’d win so much they’d grow tired of winning.

Triggered, the new book by Trump’s son Donald Jr, shows that promise in a different light. In essence, it’s a story about losing, not so much in the sense of occasionally coming off second best but as an irreversible, almost existential, condition.