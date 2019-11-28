There was a time when Guy Rundle couldn't get enough of Clive James' writing. Latterly, he found James' work chronically disappointing.

Clive James arrives at the Royal Albert Hall for the BAFTA award ceremony. (Image: AP/Fiona Hanson)

Goddammit, Clive James. The man spends a decade not dying of an allegedly rapid terminal illness, and then shuffles off while half a dozen other things are going on. This august publication should probably observe the practice of writing its obituaries ahead of time, but we don't so ehhhhh, this will not be a full consideration of Vivian Leopold James, simply a first reaction.

Call it a prelimbituary, an amuse mort. The man wrote 40 books, and one imagines there are more to come, from diverse sources. He deserves a bit more consideration than can be given in a morning.