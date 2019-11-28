Scott Morrison's improper intervention in the NSW Police investigation of the growing Angus Taylor scandal is yet another example of the police state that has been created in this country, by this government.
Morrison demonstrates how to use the police in a police state
This week has served up example after example of how Australia under the Coalition is a police state.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.