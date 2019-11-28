There has been overwhelmingly positive coverage of the massive gains made by the pan-democrats, or anti government/establishment, parties at the weekend’s Hong Kong general council elections -- but the real story lies more with Beijing’s miscalculation.
An eerie calm settled on the city for two days after six months of increasingly violent protests. But the respite did not last long.
