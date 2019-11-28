Gerry Harvey is 80. He’s also not well. Just watch the billionaire Harvey Norman founder and executive chairman in this unhinged 18-minute interview with Elysse Morgan on ABC TV’s The Business last night.
You’ve lost it, Gerry. It’s time to go.
After a two-hour insult-fest at yesterday’s extraordinary Harvey Norman AGM in Sydney, it's clear that something needs to change.
