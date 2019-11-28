Seven News wins overall in what was a very quiet Wednesdsay night in television.

(Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

It was a very dull Wednesday night that saw the ARIA Awards on Nine (551,000 national viewers for two and a half hours from 7.30pm) join Nine’s Logies and Seven’s Brownlow Medal broadcasts (and the AFL Draft last night on Foxtel -- 98,000 on Fox Footy) as the most boring TV for the year.

The final episode for 2019 of Gruen on the ABC was the most watched non-news program with 926,000. Seven won the night from Nine and the ABC with Ten a distant 4th (main channel share just 6.7%. It is going to be a miserable summer).