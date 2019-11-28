Here's yet another lesson in lobby groups over-egging commissioned "independent" reports to push their case for government intervention in their favour. Usually, it's corporate interests pumping out this stuff. This time, it's the anti-alcohol lobbyists at FARE.
Nanny statists come for online booze delivery
An anti-alcohol group wants to ban rapid delivery of online alcohol ordering on the basis of a small internet survey — illustrating how drinkers just can't win with nanny statists.
