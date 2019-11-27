The intermittently active Twitter account of much mourned ABC consumer affairs show The Checkout raised a few eyebrows this week when it tweeted out a claim that the "hiatus" the show was subject to had evolved into an out-and-out ban against those who worked on it.
Have former stars of The Checkout really been blacklisted by the ABC?
Questions are circling about staffing at a new ABC consumer affairs show, which seems to be giving the cold shoulder to The Checkout.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.