VIRULENT CARGO
Steamships are the greatest thing ever invented — if you’re a deadly virus. Elsewhere, thomas Jessen Adams explores what Cameron Hayes’ work The Fight Between Moomba and Lent says about globalisation.
How to model civilizational collapse: some advocates of climate action talk in apocalyptic terms, but other experts insist it’s not too late. How do you rigorously assess their claims? Current commitments to reduce emissions aren’t enough — and electric cars are unlikely to save us, new modelling shows.
