With three timeslot winners in three days, the ABC is having a good week

(IMAGE: AAP/DANNY CASEY)

The ABC has has three timeslot winners this week: Sunday night’s Spicks and Specks: Ausmusic special, the first part of Silent No More on Monday, and then last night, for the second week in a row, Love On The Spectrum. This week it also pulled in a larger audience -- up to 652,000 national viewers for the second ep from 567,000 the week before. Otherwise it was a very weak Tuesday night -- only four sleeps to go to the end of 2019 ratings.

In regional markets it was Seven’s 6pm News with 526,000, Seven News/Today Tonight with 525,000, Home and Away with 360,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 346,000 and the 7pm ABC News with 290,000.