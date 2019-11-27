In a remarkable act of blatant denialism, Attorney-General Christian Porter's lawyer in the prosecution of Bernard Collaery has tried to deny he is delaying the trial during his own application to delay the trial.
Porter denies delaying Collaery trial, while delaying Collaery trial
Christian Porter has again succeeded in delaying the trial of Bernard Collaery — but, absurdly, his barrister claims he's not responsible for any delays.
