Ministers and officials know that in Australia’s toothless system there are no real consequences for departments that flout their own FOI laws.

Founder of the Hillsong Church Pastor Brian Houston. (Image: AAP/Paul Miller)

Last Friday evening at 6.20pm, I received an extraordinary email from the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (PM&C).

It was a long-overdue response to a freedom of information request I had submitted two months earlier, asking for correspondence about the possible attendance of Hillsong Church pastor Brian Houston at events during the prime minister’s recent US state visit.