When Ben lodged his tax return in 2018, he expected to receive around $6500. What he didn’t expect was a letter from MyGov telling him he owed Centrelink thousands of dollars, and that the debt would be automatically taken from his return.
In the last financial year, the Administrative Appeals tribunal contacted almost 800 people who wanted to appeal their Centrelink debt. Around half of those contacted withdrew their appeal, a figure that has alarmed experts.
When Ben lodged his tax return in 2018, he expected to receive around $6500. What he didn’t expect was a letter from MyGov telling him he owed Centrelink thousands of dollars, and that the debt would be automatically taken from his return.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.