Sydney-based journalist Nick Cater has been a central character in the latest in a series of defamation cases brought against the media by the Wagner brothers -- cases which have seen damages totalling nearly $8 million.
News Corp, Nine downplay defamation payout
News Corp columnist Nick Cater has been hit with a huge defamation bill over an issue that has already seen many in the media forced to fork out cash.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.