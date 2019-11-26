How would the scandal of Angus "Watergate" Taylor's office allegedly using a forged document in a partisan attack be handled under the government's proposed national integrity commission?
Prima facie, it seems someone in Taylor's office has engaged in clear misconduct, if not an actual crime, in inventing completely false figures on travel by City of Sydney officials and passing them off as an official local government document to the Coalition's stenographers at News Corp. Taylor is insisting, in defiance of all available evidence, that his office obtained the forged document legitimately from the City of Sydney's website.
