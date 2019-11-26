The government's proposed national integrity commission is so limited it would struggle to investigate even apparently blatant forms of misconduct.

Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

How would the scandal of Angus "Watergate" Taylor's office allegedly using a forged document in a partisan attack be handled under the government's proposed national integrity commission?

Prima facie, it seems someone in Taylor's office has engaged in clear misconduct, if not an actual crime, in inventing completely false figures on travel by City of Sydney officials and passing them off as an official local government document to the Coalition's stenographers at News Corp. Taylor is insisting, in defiance of all available evidence, that his office obtained the forged document legitimately from the City of Sydney's website.