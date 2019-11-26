In the sixth last night of ratings for the year, Have You Been Paying Attention pulled in some impressive figures.

Have You Been Paying Attention pulled in 1.17 million national viewers last night and finished the year on a high. Apart from Seven’s news between 6pm and 7pm and Sunrise, no other program does what Attention does -- delivers the numbers for Ten -- and at a great low cost, so that the country’s third network gets more bang from this program than it does from any other.

The first part of Tracey Spicer’s Silent No More at 8.30 drew in 650,000 nationally. It beat The Rookie on Seven and Paramedics on Nine but not Have You Been Paying Attention on Ten.