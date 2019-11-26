An academic at the University of Sydney's law school is facing a series of court cases in Poland over tweets criticising the government and a state broadcaster.
Why is Poland’s government trying to sue an Australian academic?
Wojciech Sadurski, an outspoken critic of Poland's conservative ruling party, is facing legal threats from both the government and the state-run broadcaster.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.