News that Israel will be facing a third election in 12 months after both major parties failed to form government has upset many citizens, not least one B. Netanyahu of Jerusalem, now facing criminal charges on numerous matters, some of them involving James Packer, for whom he pulled a few kabbalah red strings.
‘Plucky little Israel’ cracks apart as Netanyahu pulls a Trump
For a country that could once boast of leaders who subordinated their personal interests to a larger cause, it is quite a fall.
