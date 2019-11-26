Good morning, early birds. Health Minister Greg Hunt wants to stop insurers and specialists from cashing in on rising premiums and bills, and Assange's allies say his life is at risk. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

HUNT’S HEALTH HOPES

Health Minister Greg Hunt has outlined a major shake-up of the rules governing private health insurance, in a bid to stop customer numbers dropping and premiums rising, Nine reports. The proposed changes, to be rolled out by mid-2020, would enable insurers to cover specialist treatments delivered outside hospitals, allowing customers to claim mental health and orthopaedics treatment on their hospital cover, for example.

The Grattan Institute has released a report into the private health system, saying it will continue its “death spiral” unless unnecessary costs and “greedy” specialist bills are reined in. The think tank has made a raft of recommendations, which if adopted, could see premiums drop by as much as 10%.

ASSANGE’S LIFE AT RISK

More than 60 doctors have written an open letter calling for Julian Assange to be moved to a hospital, saying his health is so bad he could die in prison, the ABC reports. The letter, addressed to British Home Secretary Priti Patel, says Assange is suffering from depression, dental issues and a serious shoulder ailment, arguing he requires urgent medical assessment.

Former prime minister Kevin Rudd has spoken out in a letter to the Bring Julian Assange Home Queensland Network, saying he would face an “unacceptable” and “disproportionate” punishment if extradited to the US. Meanwhile, longtime advocate Pamela Anderson plans to directly appeal to Scott Morrison, arguing Assange is facing “psychological torture”.

THE AFTERMATH

MPs on both sides are calling for increased safeguards against foreign interference following allegations of an attempt to install a Chinese agent in parliament, Nine reports. Labor Senator Kimberley Kitching is calling for greater transparency on campaign funding and group membership (and for Liberal MP Gladys Lui to front parliament over donations), while opposition foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong has suggested all MPs should be able to seek briefings from the Office of National Intelligence.

The Chinese intelligence operative suspected to be behind the alleged power-grab made a multimillion-dollar bid for a biotech startup based in CSIRO’s building in Parkville, and while the deal failed, security experts say it “raises a lot of questions”, Nine reports. Meanwhile, other experts say defected Chinese spy Wang Liqiang is now a target, raising fears for his safety.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Unfortunately in the heightened media environment it will not look good if we have our staff whooping it up with alcohol. Brian Hartzer

The embattled Westpac chief told ­executives on Monday that he was “very sorry” ($) the bank would be forced to cancel Christmas parties.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Christian Porter’s defamation reform would be a catastrophic mistake – Chris Berg and Aaron Lane (The Age/Sydney Morning Herald): “In a speech to the National Press Club on Wednesday, the Attorney-General declared he wants to eliminate the distinction altogether: ‘Online platforms should be held to essentially the same standards as other publishers.’ The Attorney-General’s proposal is fundamentally confused. Removing the distinction between digital platforms and newspapers would have a devastating effect on both those platforms and our ability to communicate with each other. The proposal is bad on its merits. But even besides that, the conservative government needs to understand how destructive it would be to the conservative movement online.”

Loving alternatives to euthanasia ($) – Mark Coleridge (The Australian): “I acknowledge that it may be tempting to think of euthanasia as more humane, more compassionate, more loving. I do not dispute the fact many of those who support the idea do so because they really believe it is a loving solution to suffering. Seeing loved ones suffer and wanting to end that suffering is of course a response motivated by care, and concern, and love. There is another pain that can lead to thoughts of death, and that is loneliness, which often goes hand-in-hand with depression. Loneliness, depression and acute physical pain are a powerful cocktail that seems to be fuelling the call for euthanasia. Yet the irony of it all is that these are all things we can do something about that does not entail legalising the killing of those who experience these things.”

Morrison caught in his own carbon spin cycle ($) Michael Pascoe – (The New Daily): “And the trap of preferring per capita emissions figures is that it highlights Australia’s status as among the world’s very worst carbon polluters. Man, woman and child, Australians are bloated with greenhouse gases, CO2 bullies on the global stage. There are a few minor oddities (New Caledonians, Luxembourgers, Gibraltarians) who burn more carbon than individual Australians, but otherwise it’s only the folk of oil and gas dictatorships who manage to flare more than our 16.8 tonnes of carbon dioxide per head each year. We are worse than the infamously gas-guzzling Americans on 16.1 tonnes. We pass more than three times the CO2 of the average global citizen, more than double the individual Chinese, more than eight times the 1.9 tonnes of the individual Indian.”

