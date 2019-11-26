Years of racist scapegoating came to a head in the aftermath of the Brexit referendum, with a spike in racist harassment and abuse against ‘outsiders’ of all descriptions.

“This place is full of white people talking about the food and essentials they’ve been stockpiling and brown people talking about the racist abuse they’ve been copping,” I reported to friends during a trip to Britain earlier this year.

Remainers were swapping tips inherited from their grandparents about food preservation during rationing. Leave supporters were piously proclaiming that Brexit had nothing to do with immigration and certainly nothing at all to do with racism. And people of decidedly non-European immigrant appearance were being told that the Brexit vote meant that it was time for them to pack their suitcases and go back to where they (or their parents... or their grandparents) had come from.