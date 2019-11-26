After five days of ungainly wriggling, on Tuesday morning it became clear that Westpac would be getting a clearout at the top level. CEO Brian Hartzer has quit, chair Lindsay Maxsted will be bringing forward his retirement, and long-time director Ewen Crouch will not be seeking reelection.
All of this is directly linked to recent money laundering and child abuse financing scandals uncovered by AUSTRAC .
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.