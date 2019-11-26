Westpac is in damage control following the AUSTRAC scandal, but there are signs the bank's top brass is still in denial.

(Image: AAP/Kelly Barnes)

After five days of ungainly wriggling, on Tuesday morning it became clear that Westpac would be getting a clearout at the top level. CEO Brian Hartzer has quit, chair Lindsay Maxsted will be bringing forward his retirement, and long-time director Ewen Crouch will not be seeking reelection.

All of this is directly linked to recent money laundering and child abuse financing scandals uncovered by AUSTRAC .