Last night, the ABC showed the commercials how to do both a revival (with Spicks and Specks: Ausmusic special pulling in 1.05 million making it the top non-news program on the night), and a documentary (with Mystify, the Michael Hutchence documentary pulling in 594,000 and winning the timeslot from 8.40 to 10.20pm).
On Nine, Hamish and Andy's Perfect Holiday saw a 20% plus slump in viewers from the 1.21 million it had a week earlier, to 961,000 last night. 60 Minutes averaged 777,000 which was lower than the 814,000 for the week before when the content was nowhere near as dramatic as last night.
