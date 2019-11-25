Following a huge award in a petty defamation case, the Court of Appeal has drawn an important line in the sand. Will we see the same outcome elsewhere?

In May, I reported on the outsized consequences of a petty law suit: the case of Raynor v Murray, in which the chairman of the strata committee of a unit block in Sydney sued a fellow resident for defamation and won damages of $120,000.

The short version is that Murray was a persistent non-locker of her mailbox, and Raynor was persistent in his insistence that she fall into line. The dispute ended in a frustrated email from Murray -- to Raynor and copied to 16 other residents -- in which she accused him of cowardly, offensive, harassing and menacing behaviour towards her.