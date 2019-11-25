While no Australian minister has done anything to substantially address the climate emergency or stop emissions from increasing -- beyond soil magic, naturally -- only some are actively ignoring their own departments.
Which government portfolios have rung the climate klaxon?
Does the government acknowledge that the climate emergency is happening? Looks like it depends on which department you ask.
