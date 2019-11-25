There's a common theme uniting claims the Chinese government offered to fund the election campaign of a Liberal Party member in Victoria, recent revelations of the role of Beijing-backed community groups in supporting local government politicians in Sydney, and the NSW Labor party's ongoing problems with Chinese influence.
China — boldly doing what corporations have been doing for decades
It's no surprise the Chinese government tried to fund its own Australian MP — it was merely following the lead of corporations and special interests in exploiting our flawed political system.
Join the conversation
