Rupert says there are no climate deniers at News Corp. Just don't read The Australian...

At the News Corp AGM in New York on Wednesday, Rupert Murdoch faced an awkward question about his company’s support for climate deniers.

Apparently Holt Street did not get the memo.

Rupert Murdoch, Wednesday:

“There are no climate change deniers around [at News Corp], I can assure you.”

Ian Plimer, The Australian, Friday:

“There are no carbon emissions. If there were, we could not see because most carbon is black.

“We are not living in a period of catastrophic climate change. The past tells us it’s business as usual.

“It has never been shown that human emissions of carbon dioxide drive global warming.

“The main greenhouse gas is water vapour.

“Carbon dioxide is plant food. It is neither a pollutant or a toxin. Without carbon dioxide, all life on earth would die.”