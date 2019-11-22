The government is using veterans' PTSD to justify a wasteful expansion of the War Memorial in the name of military glorification.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

How successful will the government's $500 million veterans' PTSD initiative be? It is intended to address “one of the key contributors to post-traumatic stress".

Except, the money isn't going into mental health programs for veterans, or services to reduce the suicide rate of young ex-servicemen, which is over twice as high as that for other Australian men. It's the vast expansion of the Australian War Memorial, intended to exhibit military hardware such as fighter jets and commemorate recent conflicts. It will require the demolition of Anzac Hall, a major addition to the AWM that is less than 20 years old.