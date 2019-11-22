There is something deliciously ironic in naming a bill "ensuring integrity", knowing that it will create the most obscene mud bath of finagling and posturing in the Senate yet seen.
The first-order absurdity of the bill's name -- it is due to hit the upper house next week -- barely needs commenting on. It is the usual deal: state power applied to the internal management of unions, while none of the same is extended to corporations.
