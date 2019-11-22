Meanwhile The Front Bar, rebranding as a cricket show, won the night for Seven in more ways than one.

The Seven network has had a tough year -- very few wins and lots of flops. Perhaps the best performance has been from The Front Bar, the AFL-skewing chat show on Thursday nights, which destroyed Nine’s long established AFL Footy Show. Last night it had another big win over Nine, both in ratings and vision. The Front Bar was reborn as a cricket-skewing chat show -- same cast, same set, same beer, same time-slot and a winner. It won the 8.30 to 9.30pm time slot first up with 572,000 national viewers, and Seven, in programming it, showed up Nine for never doing something similar for the decades it had the rights to cricket.

Overall Seven won the night in total people, Nine won in the main channels with another dreary episode of David Attenborough’s Seven Worlds One Planet (867,000 nationally). Over on Ten, Trial by Kyle is rapidly heading for the pre-Christmas discards bin with just 336,000 national viewers. That’s almost as bad as Love Island territory -- talk about Wooden TV! Get the dump button out and press. In regional markets Seven News/TT won with 486,000 viewers, followed by Seven’s 6pm News with 456,000, then Home and Away with 336,000, Nine News 6.30 with 300,000 and the 7pm ABC News with 299,000.