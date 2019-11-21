Good morning, early birds. Pauline Hanson has conditionally agreed to support Christian Porter’s union-busting bill, and the CEO of scandal-plagued Westpac is refusing to resign. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

AH, COME ON, PAULINE

Attorney-General Christian Porter appears close to winning crossbench support for his union-busting Ensuring Integrity Bill, having agreed to additional amendments proposed by One Nation leader Pauline Hanson, Nine reports.

Under the amendments, which Hanson says she drafted “after listening to the unions and their members who took the time to consult with my office”, only officials convicted of criminal offences or fined over significant workplace law breaches can be disqualified. The government needs the support of either One Nation or Jacqui Lambie to pass the bill, which it has listed for Monday’s Senate program. The PM, meanwhile, used last night’s speech to the Business Council of Australia to flag plans to simplify enterprise bargaining and the national award system, in a “fresh look” at industrial relations.

WESTPAC’S WOES

Westpac chief executive Brian Hartzer does not intend to resign, despite the bank being accused of breaching anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism finance laws 23 million times over, Nine reports.

Financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC launched legal action against the bank yesterday, alleging “systemic non-compliance” with the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act. Hartzer has apologised, saying he is “disgusted and appalled”, but rejected claims senior management was indifferent to the risks that triggered the breach. Prime Minister Scott Morrison is also “appalled”, and has reiterated calls for the banking sector to fix its processes and procedures ($), The Australian reports. Westpac shares dropped 3.3% ($) yesterday, wiping more than $3.1 billion from its market value, as it faces penalties of up to $3.7 billion.

DISGUSTED AND APPALLED

The world is on track to produce 50% more fossil fuels than can be burned without increasing global temperatures beyond a safe climate limit, The Guardian reports. Currently planned coal, oil and gas output will make the Paris climate goal impossible, with fossil fuel production in 2030 estimated at 50% more than is consistent with 2°C, and 120% more than that for 1.5°C.

Australia’s bushfire threat has spread to Victoria, with emergency services declaring the first code red since 2010. And in South Australia, catastrophic conditions and record heat yesterday saw a property lost, as the CFS battled 45 fires across the state.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Yeah, I believe in God. Sure. It’s very dangerous not to … (crowd laughs) Never know what could happen! Christian Porter

The attorney-general offers up what The Australian calls “an accidental insight into life under the Messiah from the Shire” ($).

READ ALL ABOUT IT

Super chiefs to face grilling over ‘zombie’ funds and underperformance

Road user charges for electric vehicles ‘on the radar’ as fuel excise revenue falls

Discounts and late payment fees could go under new rules for energy retailers

Britain rebukes China for ‘torture’ of consulate employee

Wife of man jailed in Vietnam asks PM if Australia’s response would have been stronger if he was ‘white Australian’

Two Australian universities pull the pin on Prince Andrew’s [email protected]

‘Targeted’ staff fled before Yuendumu shooting ($)

Qantas says flight delays due to climate change ($)

Premier’s faction loses to union-stacked rebel alliance in committee vote

Developer admits $600k ‘suitcase loan’ to Casey councillor Sam Aziz could be seen ‘as corruption’

NSW Premier announces toughest water restrictions in a decade

Quirky law allows Australians in Britain to vote in election

THE COMMENTARIAT

The white system gets in the way of our law – and now we are scared of our sons being shot – Theresa Alice and Amelia Turner (The Guardian): “We are two grandmothers who work as traditional healers at the Akeyulerre Healing Centre in Alice Springs. We can’t sit down; we all need to stand up and be united. This is not just one nation suffering. As Aboriginal people we are all suffering. We are giving the Yuendumu families our support. They took away a life that was so young. People want to know the truth. As a mother you feel hurt and as a grandmother. Our spirits are crying – it is affecting his family but it is affecting everyone. When you read it in the newspaper it is the police’s story, but talking to the families we hear a different story. Everyone has bad experiences of the police coming to our family homes, making people feel scared. Our young people are being stopped just walking down the street. They are harassed and are not safe. We are watching our families going into paddy wagons, courts and prison. We feel as if we are suffocating. The law is suffocating us. Our voices are being stopped.”

Morrison is right about one thing – we’re sick of the drama – Jessica Irvine (The Age/Sydney Morning Herald): “Overall, Morrison strikes a chord when he diagnoses that Australians are sick of the ‘drama’. But that doesn’t mean they don’t also want solutions to the more pressing challenges of our time, including climate change, a shifting taxation base and missing real wages growth. Forgive me if I read some deeper meaning in Morrison’s commentary that he is, indeed, serious about overseeing a return to a more rigorous policymaking environment, one in which policy problems are clearly identified and explained to the public, competing solutions are canvassed in consultation with interested parties, and an agreed solution is landed upon, clearly explained and implemented. Following such a process is no guarantee of ultimate policy success – just look at carbon pricing. But policymaking is almost guaranteed to fail if you don’t at least try it.”

Learning Mandarin would help Australians know the Chinese better ($) – Chinese embassy charge d’affaires Wang Xining (The Australian): “Over the past six months since I assumed my post in Canberra it has been shocking to learn that so much attention has been fixed on China by fellow Australians. It was equally shocking to find that so much distortion had occurred in the local portrait of my homeland. According to the descriptions by some Aussies and media reports, China seems to me an alien country, not the place where I grew up over the past half a century. One of the major reasons for this disparity in understanding China is that the Chinese perspective, the views of ordinary Chinese citizens, has seldom surfaced in this corner of the world. People indulge themselves in a self-righteous cognitive universe structured by ideologically censored or linguistically filtered information.”

HOLD THE FRONT PAGE

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Canberra

The economics committee will scrutinise the superannuation sector.

Melbourne

At a CEDA event, North East Link CEO Duncan Elliott will outline progress on the massive Victorian infrastructure project.

The Victorian Farmers Federation will hold a gala dinner to celebrate its 40th birthday.

A directions hearing will take place in the Josh Frydenberg citizenship challenge.

Sydney

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore will announce the 2019 Sydney Christmas program.

The Australian Centre for Space Engineering Research and UNSW School of Minerals and Energy Resources Engineering will host the Off-Earth Mining Forum.

Brisbane

Deborah Mailman will host the 13th annual Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

Adelaide

Traditional owners from South Australia will continue their opposition to an underground coal gasification project at Leigh Creek Energy’s AGM.

Perth

WA Minister for Energy Bill Johnston will speak at the 2019 Clean Energy Forum.

Western Australia