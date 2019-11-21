Austrac's allegations of systematic breaches of money laundering laws by Westpac, extending to tens of millions of transactions, billions of dollars and the enabling of child exploitation, demonstrate again that there's something rotten -- perniciously rotten -- at the heart of Australian capitalism.
As one of the big four banks, Westpac -- the second to be pinged by Austrac for systematic law breaking -- is at the heart of the economy. Its board is supposedly the cream of Australian corporate and financial genius, featuring names like Lindsay Maxsted, Ewen Crouch, Craig Dunn and Margie Seale. Its dividends prop up retirement incomes for hundreds of thousands of Australians.
