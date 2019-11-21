Feel like the TV streaming market was already a little crowded before the launch of Disney+? It's only going to get worse.

Once a Mickey Mouse operation, Disney has bulked up. In 2019, the US content company spent US$71 billion buying 21st Century Fox. It has previously acquired Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm, which is behind Star Wars. Now that bulk is being put to use with the launch of its new streaming service, Disney+.

In preparing to launch, Disney has foregone many hundreds of millions in ridiculously easy money by withholding content it could license to other streaming companies. Early signs in the US indicate it may have paid off, with 10 million subscribers on the first day. That was ahead of expectations, popping Disney stock up 7%.