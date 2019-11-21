Last night proved once again that you can't beat a David Attenborough documentary.

(Image: BBC)

The David Attenborough factory turned out another winner -- this time for Nine with the latest part of Seven Worlds, One Planet grabbing the night with 1.12 million national viewers. Julia Zemiro took Ian Chappell home to Adelaide in what turned out to be a more interesting Home Delivery than it seemed on paper. Chappell remains a far more complex character these days. And that was the night. Ten was weak, the ABC a bit better, Seven aired pap and Nine won the night.

In regional markets Seven’s 6pm news with 466,000, Seven News/TT with 454,000, David Attenborough with 354,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 311,000 and Home and Away with 308,000.