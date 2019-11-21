Westpac has allegedly breached anti-terrorism and counter-money laundering laws more than 23 million times. And that's just the beginning...

The royal commission into the big four banks, which wrapped up in February, was supposed to be a very expensive wake-up call for the sector. But given Westpac's alleged 23 million breaches of anti-terrorism and counter-money laundering laws, it seems not a lot has been learned.

Below, Crikey takes a look at some of the banking sectors' stuff-ups since the end of the royal commission.