Good morning, early birds. Scott Morrison wants state infrastructure projects to move faster and people to stop worrying about the economy, and in Europe, prosecutors have dropped an investigation into Julian Assange. It’s the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

A MODEST BOOST

The government will today announce plans to fast-track $3.8 billion in infrastructure spending in a bid to boost the economy, Nine reports.

The government will bring forward some of its $100 billion in infrastructure commitments, making deals with the states to speed up construction and approvals, following a blame game over delays. Prime Minister Scott Morrison will use a speech to the Business Council of Australia to outline the plan, while also warning against a “panicked reaction” to economic challenges, describing those calling for direct cash injections as “panic merchants” ($). There are signs the Reserve Bank will start 2020 with another interest rate cut, with wage growth and consumer confidence low and household debt at a record high.

ASSANGE ALLEGATIONS DROPPED

Swedish prosecutors have dropped the remaining rape investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, saying the evidence is now too old to indict him.

Deputy director of prosecutions Eva-Marie Persson — who reopened the case after Assange was dragged from the Ecuadorian embassy — emphasised that the complainant’s evidence was deemed credible and reliable, but said witnesses’ memories had faded in the decade that had elapsed (the statute of limitations had already run out on other complaints). Assange has long denied the allegation that he raped a woman in Stockholm in August 2010, and initially entered the embassy after the UK Supreme Court rejected his final appeal against extradition to Sweden, claiming he risked further extradition to the US if sent there.

AFTER 171 WEEKS

Australian university professor Timothy Weeks has been freed in a Taliban prisoner swap, putting an end to more than three years in captivity, The Guardian reports.

Weeks and American hostage Kevin King were handed over to US forces early on Tuesday afternoon, a day after three prominent members of the Taliban were set free by the Afghan government. The pair were abducted at gunpoint from a car in August 2016, outside the American University in Kabul where they both worked, and have appeared in Taliban hostage videos over the years. Weeks’ family released a statement on Tuesday night saying they were “overjoyed” at the news, while Prime Minister Scott Morrison praised US President Donald Trump for securing the exchange.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Not a single person … can nominate a single, solitary achievement of Malcolm Turnbull as prime minister. It was a prime ministership without distinction, zest or unifying intelligence. Bob Carr

NSW’s longest-serving premier in a single term hit back ($) at Turnbull’s claim he achieved nothing in office.

CRIKEY QUICKIE: THE BEST OF YESTERDAY Inside the debt-collecting machine that’s chasing billions from people on government benefits Georgia Wilkins “The federal government’s botched robo-debt scheme has proved to be particularly lucrative for the industry. More than $2 billion worth of so-called debt has been outsourced to debt collectors since the scheme began in 2015 as part of a giant debt-chasing machine that has so far cost the government $534 million — almost as much as the amount of alleged ‘debts’ the program has clawed back ($658 million). One of those debt collectors is Panthera Finance, a little known Brisbane-based company that’s playing hardball in the collection game and entered the Centrelink debt collection business via it’s purchase of ARL Collect, which came with millions of dollars in Department of Human Services (DHS) contracts.” China Matters, especially for big business Bernard Keane “But the presence of numerous business figures in China Matters is the key to understanding it. This is no China front group or Beijing-funded ‘study centre’, nor is it funded by Beijing-aligned billionaires. It is backed by Rio Tinto, PWC, minerals hauler Aurizon, Star Casino and ANU — all of whom have a strong financial interest in maintaining good relations with China. The group is chaired by business doyen and long-time China booster Kevin McCann and includes mining industry veteran Andrew Michelmore. Star’s John O’Neill is on the advisory council, as is Australia China Business Council member Laurie Smith and CHAMP Ventures’ Su-Ming Wong and Vantage Asia’s Jason Yat-sen Li.” Climate polls suggest most Australians are ‘raving inner-city elites’ Kishor Napier-Raman “But despite the Nationals’ claims that climate change is only a concern for a narrow urban elite out of touch with middle Australia, the data keeps proving them wrong. As the AFR reported last week, a recent survey from JWS research found climate change was the number one voter concern. When asked unprompted to name issues of concern, 34% of respondents named climate, more than any other issue, and a jump of 12% since the last survey in June. Several other polls released in the last six months appear to say the same thing. According to a Lowy Institute poll conducted in March, nearly two-thirds of Australians viewed climate change as a critical threat to the nation, requiring urgent action. This is the highest level of concern since Lowy started asking about climate in 2006.”

THE COMMENTARIAT

Police culture must be examined as part of investigating Kumanjayi Walker’s death – Melinda Hinkson and Thalia Anthony (The Guardian): “It is not our intention to doubt or disparage these expressions of compassion and care from the NT’s most powerful men. However, it is glaringly obvious that these leaders of government and police have direct oversight of a legal regime that has been systematically and adversely brought to bear on Aboriginal lives over the past two decades. Walker’s death is not an abhorrent event but a predictable outcome of an expanding law and order complex that has increasingly penetrated NT Aboriginal communities. If more deaths are to be avoided, any interrogation into Walker’s death needs to examine the constellation of coercive measures affecting the everyday lives of Aboriginal people in the territory.”

As a former top cop, I feel a duty to speak out – Mick Palmer (The Age/Sydney Morning Herald): “I am no bleeding heart drug use advocate. I was drawn – sometimes dragged – to where I am now by the evidence. Stark, in your face, compelling, evidence which was way beyond “reasonable cause” and, indeed eventually left me with “no reasonable doubt”. I again sincerely urge the Premier and the Commissioner to be prepared to examine the facts and change their minds or at least discuss the options. It is the only way we will make a difference and, in regard to the recent coronial inquiry, six families are sitting on the sidelines watching.”

China is closing itself off to criticism ($) – Andrew Hastie and James Paterson (The Daily Telegraph): “Raising these issues might not make us popular with the CCP. But we would be failing in our moral duty if we ignored or glossed over them. We remain interested in learning more from China. But we can never accept the precondition that we compromise our beliefs and self-censor. Repenting and being born again into CCP thinking will get us nowhere. Doing so would only encourage further demands that we forgo our values in order to get along. Any relationship which is based on the premise that we cannot freely share our sincere concerns is built on a shaky foundation. Australia can only build a healthy relationship with China through ­mutual respect and self-confidence, not acquiescence.”

