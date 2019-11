The government is set to address AAT appointments following Inq's revelations of partisan stacking.

Attorney-General Christian Porter (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

After five years of stacking the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) with party hacks, former candidates and donors, the federal government -- prompted by revelations of the widespread cronyism detailed in a two-month-long Inq investigation -- is changing how it appoints Tribunal members.