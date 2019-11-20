A Current Affair turned into a promo for Married At First Sight last night, and viewers weren't happy.

Is the name A Current Affair a misnomer? A current affairs program or a TV promo? Based on what we saw last night, it’s hard to say. Last night it covered the wedding between two Married At First Sight contestants. Viewers were not impressed. ACA slipped from its usual top spot at 7pm to third with 861,000 national viewers. The 7pm ABC News won with 936,000 and Home and Away (who have screen weddings all time time) had 911,000.

All three programs were down on the previous Wednesday, ACA by most -- 185,000. Talk about a fall in standards.