Over the past couple of weeks, the Facebook war plan to resist regulation has become clear: become too big, too integrated and too influential to be broken up by regulation or politics.
Facebook (or FACEBOOK as it has loudly rebranded itself) showed its hand in a leaked transcript of comments by CEO Zuckerberg in a mid-year meeting: “If someone’s going to try to threaten something that existential, you go to the mat and you fight.”
