To stave off threats of forced break-up or regulation, Facebook plans to get bigger, more integrated and more influential — fast.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook (Image: White House)

Over the past couple of weeks, the Facebook war plan to resist regulation has become clear: become too big, too integrated and too influential to be broken up by regulation or politics.

Facebook (or FACEBOOK as it has loudly rebranded itself) showed its hand in a leaked transcript of comments by CEO Zuckerberg in a mid-year meeting: “If someone’s going to try to threaten something that existential, you go to the mat and you fight.”