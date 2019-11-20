Business gossip columnists don’t break too many stories that cause ructions in the media world, but the Financial Review’s Joe Aston had one on Monday when he revealed that prominent Sydney PR consultant Brett Clegg was sitting on a $770,000 profit on employee options in the booming buy-now-pay-later outfit Afterpay.
The spin doctor, the gossip columnist and a whole swag of juicy Afterpay options
Sydney PR consultant Brett Clegg has made close to $800,000 on employee options in the booming buy-now-pay-later outfit Afterpay. There's nothing illegal about it, but the optics aren't good.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.