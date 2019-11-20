Is an extremely large, uncomfortable, embarrassing international dilemma about to land in the lap of the Morrison government?

WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in April 2019 (Image: EPA/stringer)

Things are about to get messy for Australia's international relationships.

The decision by Swedish prosecutors to close their long-running investigation of Julian Assange (for a second time; the Chief Prosecutor of Stockholm dismissed all but one of the allegations in 2010, before political figures intervened) leaves the Australian government with less and less room to hide on the key question of whether it will object to the prosecution of an Australian for his journalism.